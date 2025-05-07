Former Illinois Boy Scout leader accused of sex abuse released on home monitoring again

Despite 129 counts in a grand jury indictment against a former suburban Chicago Boy Scout leader accused of sexual abuse, a judge on Wednesday again agreed he can remain at home on electronic monitoring.

In February, Michael Farris, 84, of Montgomery, Illinois, was charged with sexually assaulting five underage boys. In court soon afterward, admitted to assaulting five other boys in addition.

Kane County Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo in February granted prosecutors' motion to deny pretrial release for Farris. But the Kane County State's Attorney's office said on Wednesday, a court released Farris on electronic home monitoring.

Published reports indicated that Farris was released on home monitoring in March, then ordered detained again last week, only to be released again on Wednesday.

"My office strongly opposes the court's decision today to once again release defendant Michael Farris under Electronic Home Monitoring (EHM). It remains our position that even the strictest release conditions cannot mitigate the threat Farris poses to our resident," Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser said in a statement. "EHM does not allow authorities to monitor whom the defendant is with or what they are doing, which is especially concerning given the allegations here, including that the defendant assaulted a victim who came to his door to offer snow shoveling services. Since he remains a danger to the community, my office will be appealing today's decision."

Prosecutors said Farris was arrested at his home in February for allegations involving five victims between the ages of 13 and 17. Prosecutors said when questioned, Farris admitted to assaulting and abusing four out of those five victims — and then gave them the names of five more kids, one of whom may have been as young as 8 years old.

Farris knew the victims from the neighborhood, family, and friends, and because he was a fixture in his community — involved in the Boy Scouts of America, a train club, and church groups, prosecutors said.

The Boy Scouts — now known officially as Scouting America — said in February that Farris has been banned from scouting. Scouting America said none of the alleged victims are believed to have been involved in scouting with Farris.