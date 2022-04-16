Former Illini guard Andre Curbelo headed to St. John's

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Illini guard Andre Curbelo has found a new home.

The junior to be announced on social media he's going to St. John's to play in the Big East.

Curbelo had flashes of greatness with the Illini, but announced he was entering the transfer portal soon after he was benched for the entire second half of Illinois' NCAA Tournament loss to Houston.

Curbelo played his high school ball at Long Island Lutheran Middle School in Brookville, Nassau County, New York - about 20 miles from the St. John's campus in Hillcrest, Queens.