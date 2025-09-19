Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Gov. Jim Edgar lying in state at Illinois State Capitol rotunda in Springfield

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar is lying in state at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield ahead of his funeral this weekend.

Edgar, a Republican who served as governor from 1991 to 199, died Sunday at age 79 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Before he was elected governor, he served as an Illinois state representative from 1977 to 1979 and Illinois Secretary of State from 1981 to 1991.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church in Springfield. The services will be live-streamed on CBS News Chicago.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue