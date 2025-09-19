Former Gov. Jim Edgar lying in state at Illinois State Capitol rotunda in Springfield

Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar is lying in state at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield ahead of his funeral this weekend.

Edgar, a Republican who served as governor from 1991 to 199, died Sunday at age 79 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Before he was elected governor, he served as an Illinois state representative from 1977 to 1979 and Illinois Secretary of State from 1981 to 1991.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church in Springfield. The services will be live-streamed on CBS News Chicago.