Watch CBS News
Local News

Four former employees team up to reopen oldest factory in Rockford, Illinois, creating 150 jobs

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer,
Chrissy Amaya

/ CBS Chicago

Four former employees at the oldest manufacturing plant in Rockford, Illinois, are reopening the once-shuttered factory that laid them off.

Gunite Corporation's factory will reopen as Rockford Brake Manufacturing and produce Gunite brake drums.

"We're not just celebrating, again, the reopening of this facility. We're celebrating, really, an entire city that never gives up," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

The plant's reopening will create 150 jobs, nearly one year after Gunite parent company Accuride laid off more than 300 crew members amid bankruptcy proceedings.

Four former Gunite coworkers partnered to save the factory and equipment from liquidation: Brandon Baumann, Mike Brandi Jr., Tim Davis and Scott Henderson.

"This moment right now, it's a God moment. I'm being serious with you. This is personal for me," Davis said.

It will cost around $7 million to reopen the facility. Limited operations should restart next month.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue