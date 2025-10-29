Four former employees team up to reopen oldest factory in Rockford, Illinois, creating 150 jobs

Four former employees at the oldest manufacturing plant in Rockford, Illinois, are reopening the once-shuttered factory that laid them off.

Gunite Corporation's factory will reopen as Rockford Brake Manufacturing and produce Gunite brake drums.

"We're not just celebrating, again, the reopening of this facility. We're celebrating, really, an entire city that never gives up," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

The plant's reopening will create 150 jobs, nearly one year after Gunite parent company Accuride laid off more than 300 crew members amid bankruptcy proceedings.

Four former Gunite coworkers partnered to save the factory and equipment from liquidation: Brandon Baumann, Mike Brandi Jr., Tim Davis and Scott Henderson.

"This moment right now, it's a God moment. I'm being serious with you. This is personal for me," Davis said.

It will cost around $7 million to reopen the facility. Limited operations should restart next month.