Former Dolton employee files motion to stop village's purchase of Pope Leo XIV's childhood home

Former Dolton employee aims to stop village’s purchase of Pope Leo XIV’s childhood home

Former Dolton employee Lavell Redmond filed a preliminary injunction to stop the village from using taxpayer funds to buy Pope Leo's childhood home.

The house is being rehabbed with plans for it to be sold, but those plans could change after the village announced plans to buy the real estate at 212 E. 141st Pl.

The one-story brick house was built in 1949. It was renovated after the Prevost family lived there for 50 years.

Back in 2022, Redmond sued the village for wrongful termination. He said officials refused to have meaningful settlement discussions, citing a lack of funds.

He accuses village officials of hypocrisy, saying you can't "cry broke" and then try to spend taxpayer money on non-essential purchases.

Paramount Realty USA is planning an auction of the house on June 18. The starting bid is $250,000.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the village for comment, but has yet to hear back.