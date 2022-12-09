Watch CBS News
Former Cub Jason Heyward signs minor league deal with Dodgers

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Former Cub Jason Heyward is headed to Los Angeles.

The five-time Gold Glove winner and 2016 World Series champion signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers Thursday – which came with a n invitation to spring training.

Heyward, 33, was released from the Cubs earlier this offseason.

Heyward, who was injured at times last season, put up the worst offensive numbers of his career, batting .204 and with 10 RBIs and one home run in 137 plate appearances. However, he's a valuable defender in the outfield.

The Cubs will still pay out the last year of Heyward's eight-year deal, worth $22 million.

