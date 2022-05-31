Former Chicago Police Supt. Terry Hillard targeted by someone firing paintball gun

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Chicago Police Supt. Terry Hillard was hit by a paintball in the Chatham neighborhood over the weekend.

Hillard, 78, was in a yard near 83rd Street and Vernon Avenue struck when someone fired a paintball gun at 5:33 p.m. Sunday.

He declined medical attention.

In a statement, a spokeswoman said: "Last night, Terry was the target of a person using a paintball gun. He's okay but wants people to learn from this and reminds everyone to always be vigilant, be aware, and be safe."

Hillard entered the Chicago Police Training Academy in 1968, and rose through the ranks until being appointed police superintendent by Mayor Richard M. Daley in 1998. He held the position until retiring in 2003, but returned on an interim basis after Supt. Jody Weis stepped down and before Supt. Garry McCarthy took over in 2011.