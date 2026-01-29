Fired Catholic school teacher charged with sexually abusing child while working as private tutor

A former Catholic school teacher, who just days ago was fired by the Archdiocese of Chicago, has been charged with sexually abusing a child while working as a private tutor in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Brett Smith, 43, has been charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Orland Park police said they began investigating Smith – who had been advertising private tutoring services on social media – after parents who had hired him became suspicious, because he identified himself as BJ S. McAuliffe, but the name associated with their requested bank payment for his services appeared as Brett Smith.

Brett Smith Orland Park Police

After conducting an online search for Smith, who had legally changed his name from Brett Zagorac in 2019, they discovered several news articles from other states involving prior allegations of child molestation, and contacted police.

After launching an investigation, detectives determined Smith had used several aliases while advertising private tutoring services – including BJ S., BJ Smith, and BJ S. Mcauliffe. Further investigation revealed evidence that Smith had engaged in sexual contact with a child.

Smith turned himself in at the Orland Park Police Department on Wednesday. He was due to make his first court appearance on Friday at the Cook County courthouse in Bridgeview.

On Monday, the Chicago Archdiocese announced Smith had been fired as a Catholic School substitute teacher after officials learned of his long history of child molestation allegations.

Smith had taught most recently at Queen of Martyrs School in Evergreen Park. He'd also previously worked earlier this school year at Pope John Paul II School in the Brighton Park neighborhood, and last year at St. Walter-St. Benedict School, which has campuses in the Morgan Park neighborhood and south suburban Blue Island.

While the archdiocese said they are not aware of any allegations of sexual misconduct against Smith while working at St. Walter-St. Benedict, Pope John Paul II, or Queen of Martyrs schools, one family in the south suburbs filed a complaint against him for conduct while he was tutoring in their home. It's unclear if that's the same family involved in the Orland Park case.

"The presence of this individual in some of our schools and with some of our students is very alarming. We want to thank parents at Queen of Martyrs who have been instrumental in shedding light on this situation," the archdiocese said in a statement after announcing his firing on Monday. "We regret that this individual has been in several of our schools and are deeply committed to providing a safe environment for all our students."

In Arizona, that state's attorney general has accused Smith of legally changing his name to hide his past in 2021.

Accused by multiple families of inappropriately touching children, he was sentenced to probation on a forgery charge in 2022.

12News in Phoenix spoke to an Indiana parent who was the first to report him to police more than 20 years ago.

"The more I read this, the more it makes me angry he's still doing it," the parent told 12News.

In 2010, before changing his name, Smith was working as a tutor and was charged with child molesting in Porter County, Indiana. A jury convicted him of misdemeanor battery of a 5-year-old.

In 2015, he was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Wilmette. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of battery/physical contact.

The archdiocese said they immediately moved to remove Smith from their schools and to fire him after they learned of his history of child molestation allegations. Officials said, despite that history, he had passed state background checks and fingerprint checks when he was first hired in 2024.

The archdiocese said it is cooperating with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and two suburban police departments as it seeks to learn more about Smith's background.

A spokesperson for DCFS confirmed they've opened an investigation.

Evergreen Park police have confirmed they also are investigating Smith for a possible incident involving a child, but would not provide further details.

Officials at the archdiocese asked anyone whose child has had contact with Smith that makes them uncomfortable to call their local police department or the DCFS Hotline (1.800.25.ABUSE). They can also contact the Archdiocese Office for the Protection of Children and Youth at 312-534-5254.

Orland Park police also asked anyone who believes they, their child, or a child under their care might have been a victim of Smith to contact their local police department.