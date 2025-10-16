Former Campton Hills police chief, officers charged with stealing guns in evidence

The former Campton Hills police chief, two former officers and a current officer have been indicted by a Kane County grand jury for stealing guns that were in evidence, the state's attorney announced Thursday.

Former Chief Steven Millar, former officers Scott Coryell and Daniel Hatt, and current officer Douglass Kucik are all accused of stealing firearms that were in police department possession in the evidence room and facilitating their sale between January 2018 and February 2023, Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser said.

Prosecutors say reports were filed and in some cases were amended to facilitate the gun sales and obstruct an investigation.

Millar, 60; Coryell, 57; Hatt, 65; and Kucik, 42, all turned themselves into the Kane County Sheriff's Department Thursday morning and appeared in court. They were released under special condition while awaiting trial, including a ban on possessing guns, communicating with their co-defendants and traveling out of state without the court's permission.

Millar is charged with felony money laundering, forgery, official misconduct, theft, wire fraud and firearm charges, all felonies. Coryell is charged with forgery, official misconduct, wire fraud, theft, and obstruction of justice, all felonies. Hatt is charged with money laundering, forgery, official misconduct, wire fraud and obstruction of justice, all felonies. Kucik is charged with theft, official misconduct, money laundering, wire fraud and gun charges, all felonies.

Prosecutors said the charges were not eligible for pre-trial detention under the Illinois SAFE-T Act.

All are due back in court on Dec. 12.