Campton Hills police chief on administrative leave, facing "financial" investigation

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The police chief of far west suburban Campton Hills is on paid administrative leave because of an ongoing investigation led by the Illinois State Police.

The village confirmed the investigation is related to Steven Miller's role as police chief, and is "financial" in nature.

He was put on leave in early July.

Sgt. James Levand is serving as interim chief.    

First published on July 7, 2023 / 10:11 PM

