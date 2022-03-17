Former Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson signs with Super Bowl champion Rams, reports state

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is joining the Super Bowl champion Rams on a three-year, $46.5 million deal, according to multiple reports.

The deal was first reported by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

The #Rams are signing WR Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million deal that includes $30.7M fully guaranteed, per sources. The deal was negotiated by agents @bparker of @vaynersports and Roosevelt Barnes. https://t.co/sBlfz6iTEb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022

Robinson, the most reliable offensive player for the Bears the past few years, had back-to-back seasons with more than 100 catches and 1,100 receiving yards in 2019 and 2020, before having a major dropoff in 2021, as part of a horrid Bears offense.

He earned $18 million in 2021 playing on the franchise tag, and with the Bears in rebuilding mode, under new general manager Ryan Poles and new head coach Matt Eberflus, the chances were slim Chicago would try to bring Robinson back.

He now joins arguably the best receiving corps in the NFL, led by wide receivers Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson, and tight end Tyler Higbee. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Robinson's deal leaves the Rams with enough remaining money to bring back wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and the team is still hoping to re-sign him.

Rams are giving former Bears’ WR Allen Robinson a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed, per source. Rams still have money left over for Odell Beckham Jr. and hope to re-sign him, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022