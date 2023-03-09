Former Alderman Ed Vrdolyak to be released from halfway house Thursday

Former Ald. Ed Vrdolyak to be released from halfway house Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former power broker at City Hall will soon be free again.

Former alderman Ed Vrdolyak will be released from a halfway house sometime today.

Vrdolyak - also known as "Fast Eddie" - was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion charges in 2019.

Prosecutors say he siphoned off millions of dollars from Illinois' giant tobacco company settlement in the 90s, but he did no legal work on the case.