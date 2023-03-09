Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Alderman Ed Vrdolyak to be released from halfway house Thursday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Former Ald. Ed Vrdolyak to be released from halfway house Thursday
Former Ald. Ed Vrdolyak to be released from halfway house Thursday 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former power broker at City Hall will soon be free again.

Former alderman Ed Vrdolyak will be released from a halfway house sometime today.

Vrdolyak - also known as "Fast Eddie" - was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion charges in 2019.

Prosecutors say he siphoned off millions of dollars from Illinois' giant tobacco company settlement in the 90s, but he did no legal work on the case.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 8:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.