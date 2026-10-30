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Forklift taken from site near Chicago's Daley Plaza

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A forklift was taken from a site near Daley Plaza in Chicago's Loop early Friday morning. 

Chicago police said someone entered a secure location in the first block of West Washington Street just before 4 a.m. Police said a window was damaged, but no injuries were reported. 

The forklift was recovered nearby in the first block of West Madison Street, police said. 

Setup is underway at the Daley Plaza Christkindlmarket, with construction equipment in place, blocked by barriers. Police have not confirmed if the forklift was being used for the market setup. 

Area detectives are investigating.  

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