Foods banks partnering to give free meals to kids this summer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Northern Illinois Food Bank is partnering up with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to provide free summer meals for kids.

The program will provide breakfast, lunch and snacks to kids in need. The goal is to lower food insecurity during its busiest time of the year.

Boxed meals can be collected and eaten at select park districts, churches, schools, and community centers. Some sites even offer activities for kids to keep them active and engaged while receiving their meals.

Anyone ages 18 and below can get a free meal and the program will run from June 12 to August 18.

For more information visit the Summer Feeding Illinois website or call all (800) 359-2163, or text "Food" or "Comida" to 304-304.