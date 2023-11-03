Foodie Friday: A cake mix in high demand at local dispensaries

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's a cake mix that's in high demand.

CBS 2's Jamaica Ponder checked out one of the latest instant cake mixes to hit the shelves of local dispensaries.

The Fifty/50 Restaurant Group saw an opportunity between two of their brands, West Town Bakery and Okay Dispensaries. They fused their specialties to create one of the first shelf-stable, THC-infused cake mixes using recipes the city has come to know and love.

At first glance, it looks like it could be a regular box cake mix.

"Most people will use oils or incorporate butter, but it's in the dry mix, so every bite is going to be the same," Chris Teixeira, food and beverage director at Fifty/50 Restaurant Group, said.

Every bite is going to pack a punch with 50 milligrams of THC in every box.

"Because we knew that people would probably cut it into about 12 pieces," Teixeira said.

Chef Teixeira is the man giving Betty Crocker a run for her money.

"It's rich, it's decadent and it's been flying off the shelves," Teixeira said.

He has been working for Fifty/50 Restaurant Group for the past 11 years. The group owns both West Town Bakery, where the chef got his start, and Okay Dispensaries, where the chef got his inspiration.

"It was just a natural progression that I would be the guy that kind of moved, took us from the restaurant side into the cannabis side on the food chain," Teixeira said.

What they've created is a pioneering product in the world of pot.

"We're kind of the first of its kind where it's offering a shelf-stable product that you can just take at home and with a couple of ingredients make it," Teixeira said.

Each of their three flavors comes with an infused mix and a 9-by-9 pan to cook up your treats.

"You just need a couple of ingredients that you have at home. Oil, vinegar, oil, vinegar, coffee, water, soy milk, or any kind of dairy and in 45 minutes you can have everything ready to go," Teixeira said.

You can frost them, dust them in sugar or just have them as they are to accompany recipes that have withstood the test of time.

"We use the recipes that we have for the cakes at Western Bakery," Teixeira said. "So, we knew we had the recipe. We just needed to make sure that we were going to have the right dosage."

And because the bakery has come to be known for its vegan and gluten-free options, these cake mixes follow suit.

"Our cakes have been well known for the past 11 years, so we want to offer that same quality, so that anyone that has dietary restrictions should be able to enjoy this stuff," Teixeira said.

When you make these at home, it tastes the same as the bakery.

Right now, you only can get this mix from Okay Dispensaries' two locations. They are the sole vendors of these mixes, but chef doesn't think that'll last long.

'Eventually we think that we'll be able to do it statewide and roll it out to all the dispensaries in Illinois," Teixeira said.

It won't stop there, the Fifty/50 Group is already brainstorming new infused products, most with a nostalgic bite.

"The next progression might be Rice Krispy treats, might be, you know, some cinnamon rolls, it might be cookies," Teixeira said. "The sky's the limit."

The sky truly is the limit, both for chef and anyone who picks up a box.

Their two newest flavors, confetti and devil's food cake just hit stores this week, and before they even dropped, chef said they'd rung in hundreds of pre-orders.