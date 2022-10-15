Watch CBS News
Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.

Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities.

The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.

Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.

