Foo Fighters coming to Soldier Field for Chicago stop on 2026 tour with Queens of the Stone Age

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Dave Grohl is bringing the Foo Fighters back to Chicago.

The band announced their 2026 "Take Cover Tour" Thursday, alongside fellow alternative rock titans Queens of the Stone Age.

The bands will make a stop at Soldier Field in Chicago on August 8, 2026.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29.   You can sign up for the presale through Ticketmaster.

Foo Fighters newsletter subscribers get access to an earlier presale that starts at 10 a.m. on Oct. 28 through Ticketmaster, but you had to have been signed up for their newsletter as of yesterday to be eligible.

