Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50, band announces

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has passed away at age 50, the band announced on Twitter on Friday.

The Orange County native is survived by his wife and children.

Hawkins was raised in Laguna Beach. He played with the Foo Fighters for the last 25 years.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time," the band said in its Twitter post.

Police stand guard the hotel where drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, March 26, 2022. CBS News

The Foo Fighters are currently on tour in Bogota, Colombia. Police vehicles, an ambulance, and fans were gathered outside the hotel in northern Bogota where Hawkins was believed to have been staying.

The band was scheduled to perform Sunday at Lollapalooza in Brazil.

A cause of death has not been announced.