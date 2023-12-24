Chicago First Alert Weather: Foggy conditions to start, mild temps continue
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We won't have snow this year, unfortunately. Instead, we'll have warm air as those foggy conditions persist to kick off your Christmas Eve plans.
For Christmas Day, not what most would want falling from the sky, but rain arrives for most of the day.
Cooler each day afterward toward the new year with rain and some wintry mix possible through Thursday.
Christmas Eve
Foggy with drizzle. High 58.
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy. Mild. Low around 45.
Christmas Day
Rain is likely most of the day. High 56.
