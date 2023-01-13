First Alert Weather: Flurries to start, clear and cloudy later

First Alert Weather: Flurries to start the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A more typical January feel with flurries and snow showers for the first half of the day with little or no accumulation.

Clouds clear through the late day into tonight as temperatures fall. Lows in the teens and 20s.

After a chilly start to Saturday, sunshine returns with highs in the middle and uppermost 30s.

The warmup continues into the new week as rain returns to the area for MLK Jr Day.

TODAY: MORNING SNOW SHOWERS, BLUSTERY HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: CLEARING SKIES AND NOTICEABLY COLDER LOW: 22

TOMORROW: SUN AND CLOUDS, SEASONABLY CHILLY HIGH: 38

