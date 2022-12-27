Another day of flight woes, unclaimed baggage at Midway Airport and beyond

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The word "midway" may evoke thoughts of the joy of a carnival, but joy and amusement were scarce at Midway International Airport on Tuesday.

Indeed, it was much the opposite – a nightmare that just won't end for thousands of holiday travelers, not just at Midway, but all over the country.

Tuesday brought another round of cancellations as the airlines played catch-up from fierce winter weather.

The federal government is now looking into the handling of the situation specifically by Southwest Airlines – which has seen the most cancellations – but that is not much comfort to people who are still stuck.

As CBS 2's Noel Brennan reported, there was at least some organization to the chaos at Midway Tuesday. The area in baggage claim with a sea of unclaimed bags was cordoned off – and people were asked to check in before they were allowed to go searching.

The bags made it to Midway before their owners, in many cases. There were still hundreds of them piled together in baggage claim.

We met Braden Israelsen as he was searching for his luggage. He and his wife started their journey in Hawaii on Christmas Day Sunday – but they didn't get in until Tuesday.

Fortunately, the shortest leg of their trip was the search for their bags.

"We were supposed to just have like an hour layover that ended up turning into like two and a half days," Israelsen said.

It took just about 10 minutes – which was nothing compared to the delays they had experienced already.

"We were supposed to be flying Christmas Day from Honolulu. We left at like 9 a.m. We flew into Vegas," Israelsen said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is now looking into whether Southwest's cancellations were controllable – and went against the airline's customer service plan.

"By their own CEO's admission, they had a technology issue which prevented them from communicating effectively with their own crews," Greenberg said.

Greenberg said Southwest will have to go above and beyond the usual to make up for the delays.

"Southwest is going to have to do a gesture that's beyond, say, we'll give you 10 percent off your next flight," Greenberg said. "Something tells me they're going to have to give free flights away, to give some vouchers away to allow people to fly the airline without additional expense."

The airline is supposed to offer things like meal vouchers after cancellations, and hotel accommodations for people if they can't rebook on the same day.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also tweeted a statement Tuesday calling on Southwest Airlines to "take immediate action to assist all those that are stranded and waiting endless hours for their flights."

Pritzker said he has talked to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to express the frustration of the thousands of people who have been stranded.