Fleet Feet gives out more than 150 pairs of new shoes to Special Olympics athletes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of the city's hardest-working athletes got some new kicks on Thursday.
More than 150 Special Olympics athletes received new Saucony sneakers dedicated by Fleet Feet running store.
The company's employees gave out the shoes Thursday morning at Hope Fieldhouse on the West Side, making sure every athlete received a perfect fit before their next competition.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.