"Five for Fighting" performing at 2025 Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Indiana

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

"Five for Fighting" will perform on the main stage at this year's Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Indiana, in July. 

Pierogi Fest, the wackiest festival in America, runs from July 25 to July 27 and honors Eastern European culture through food. Starting as a small festival in 1993, Pierogi Fest now sees millions of visitors each year. 

The "Five for Fighting" singer John Ondrasik will perform on the main stage on Saturday, July 26th, at 8:30 p.m. 

The singer is known for his chart-topping songs "Superman," 100 Years," "Chances," and "The Riddle." 

CBS News Chicago is a proud media partner of the event. 

