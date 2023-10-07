First Alert Weather: First weekend of fall-like temps

First Alert Weather: Starting to feel like fall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cooler pattern has emerged, with more clouds than sun over the next week.

Some sunshine returns by Sunday, but temperatures will remain cool.

Showers and rain return Wednesday and linger through the end of the week.

Today:

Breezy and cool. Partly cloudy. High 57.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy. Low 44.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. High 56,

