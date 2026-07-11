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First round picks for Chicago Cubs, White Sox in 2026 MLB Draft

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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The 2026 Major League Baseball Draft is taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the first round underway on Saturday. 

Both the Chicago White Sox and Cubs have made first-round selections; some were anticipated, including the White Sox's acquisition of UCLA's 6-foot-2 right-handed hitter Roch Cholowsky.

The team followed up with the No. 34 selection of Landon Thome, who, as a senior, played at Nazareth Academy High School in La Grange Park, Illinois. He is also the son of slugger Jim Thome, who played with the White Sox from 2006 to 2009. 

For the Cubs, their first pick came at No. 23 with the 6-foot-1 righty from Ole Miss, Cade Townsend, who had a strong showing this spring as a draft-eligible sophomore after struggling with his control as a freshman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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