Nazareth Academy star Landon Thome aims to follow in Hall of Fame dad's footsteps

Nazareth Academy senior Landon Thome is one of the top baseball players in Illinois, and his dream is to play in the big leagues like his Hall of Fame dad, Jim Thome, who's been there with him throughout his high school career.

Landon might seem destined for baseball, but he's loved it since day one.

"I mean, I feel like baseball's been in my blood since I kind of came out of the womb, I like to say. I think I started playing around three," he said.

The talented shortstop has helped the Roadrunners win a lot of games playing for Lee Milano since Landon was a freshman at Nazareth Academy.

"Landon is an elite baserunner, speed-wise and moving, which is pretty unique," Milano said.

So is having a father who is a Baseball Hall of Famer. Landon has always looked up to his dad and former White Sox great, Jim Thome.

"I used to watch his highlights growing up and I kind of still do. I sent him a video the other day of one of the homers he hit in the playoffs, so that was pretty awesome," Landon said. "I tried to model my game after him even though now I feel like I'm kind of a different player than he was."

Jim has had a unique perspective of his son's high school career, too, as an assistant coach at Nazareth Academy.

"Oh man, you blink, and I remember his freshman year. We won the state championship; and to watch him grow each level, each step," Jim said.

"He's done a phenomenal job in teaching the game from his perspective," Milano said.

Landon utilizes his dad's baseball knowledge, but becoming the top ranked shortstop in Illinois in his class, a top 50 MLB Draft prospect, and a Florida State commit happened because of his hard work.

"The jumps from year to year, freshman to sophomore, sophomore to junior, junior to senior, have been monumental. They've been big jumps, and you don't see that," Milano said.

For now, Landon is not only soaking in every moment of his senior season, but every second with his dad at Nazareth Academy.

"It's not really going to be the same as it is right now. Having him in the dugout to give me tips whenever, it's very special for me. Just at home, too, talking about baseball, and chopping it up in the mornings at breakfast," he said.

"You know, it's a little sentimental, I'll be honest," Jim said. "I've told me wife this has been so fun for me to be around it. It will be tough when it's over."

Milano will miss Landon for more than his baseball skills, too.

"He's our leadoff hitter. Every game he goes up and gives our catcher a fist pound, and he shakes the umpires hand. Like, that's such a great representation of who he is his family and a great representation of the program," Milano said. "Yeah, there are some great moment when I see him hit the ball 400 feet. I love that too."

Landon would love to finish his last season with another state title.

"It's been really special just building a bond with these guys and having Coach Milano teach us not only on the baseball field but how to also be young men. He's been like a second dad to me," he said.

A family environment has led to a lot of good things in LaGrange Park.

Milano added that being the son of Hall of Famer isn't always easy, but Landon has handled it "very well."