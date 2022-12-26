Park Ridge first responders organize parade for sick children at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Christmas is widely reserved for children, but sometimes illness can keep them from spending the holiday with family at home. Knowing the task on this day, first responders in Chicago's northwest suburbs took matters into their own hands.

Most days they're on the front lines keeping us safe, but on this Christmas first responders in Park Ridge were busy bringing holiday cheer to those who need it the most.

With lights flashing and sirens blazing, first responders from the City of Park Ridge had unfinished business to take care of on this frigid Christmas night. It was a fleet of patrol cars, not heading to a major emergency or chaotic scene, but rather a place where a wave and a smile goes a long way.

As part of their mission to bring holiday cheer to sick children and their families on Christmas, the Park Ridge Police Department and Fire Department along with officers from Niles and Des Plaines pulled off a first responders parade outside Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

After circling the hospital, the motorcade pulled over, and one by one, officers saluted and celebrated the brave children spending their Christmas on the mend and in some cases fighting to live.

"Let them let them know that the community is out there thinking about them and they are not alone, and we're always gonna do our best to try to cheer em up and spread the joy a little bit," said Sgt. Remoh Robert.

"They wanted to do something for the kids. They are in our community. They are part of our community. And it's a holiday, and every officer wanted to be here," said Stephanie Conboy, with Park Ridge PD community strategies.

As cold as the air was, it wasn't enough to keep the officers from warming hearts. Many of them are parents themselves.

"Just knowing if my kid were there and if they wanted to support and show something like that, that's what it's all about," said Robert.

As they put a close to Christmas 2022, the Park Ridge Police Department hopes this could become an annual tradition. They say they are hopeful that next year Santa Claus himself will take part.