First probable case of monkeypox reported in DuPage County

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill (CBS) – DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) and the Illinois Department of Public Health are investigating a single case of monkeypox in DuPage County.

In a statement, DCHD and IDPH announced a presumptive case in a man with international travel to a country with recently reported cases of the virus.

Initial testing was completed at the IDPH laboratory on Friday. Confirmation of test results from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention is pending.

Health officials consider this a probable infection "based on the initial epidemiologic characteristics and the positive orthopoxvirus results from IDPH."

DCHD and IDPH said they're working closely with the CDC, patient, and patient's health care provider to identify individuals he might have been in contact with while infectious.

Both departments say the case remains isolated and at this time there is no indication there is a great risk of extensive local spread of the virus.

The virus is transmitted through close physical contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores such as clothing or bedding, or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.

As of June 10, 2022, the CDC reports 49 confirmed cases of orthopox/monkeypox across 16 states, including Illinois.

Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox is advised to talk to their healthcare provider. More information about this virus can be found here.