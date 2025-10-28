Watch CBS News
First grader returns to Southwest Side Chicago school after heart transplant

By
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
A first grader returned to school on Chicago's Southwest Side Tuesday for the first time after receiving a new heart.

Classmates and teachers at Peck Elementary School, 3826 W. 58th St., welcomed Joselin Nevarez to school Tuesday.

Everyone dressed in red for heart health, and Joselin received a big bunch of red heart balloons to celebrate her return. She jumped around with her class to celebrate, to the accompaniment of the classic 2014 song, "Best Day of My Life" by American Authors.

Joselin was born with one heart chamber. After years of treatment, she received a heart transplant this past summer.

Joselin was born with one heart chamber, and lived with hypoplastic heart syndrome until undergoing her transplant. Joselin's family hopes to raise awareness and show support for other families going through major health issues.

