Man charged in murder of 70-year-old woman in Edison Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged in the murder of a 70-year-old woman from Edison Park.

Police said Thomas Diskin, 56, is facing felony charges of first degree murder, home invasion and aggravated cruelty to animals. He is expected in bond court on Thursday.

On march 8, an elderly woman was found dead after she was beaten at a home in Edison Park.

After a SWAT incident at a home on the 6600 block of North Northwest Highway a suspect was taken into custody.