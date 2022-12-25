Watch CBS News
Applications for first Cook County marriage license of 2023 open through Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're planning on tying the knot, you can be the lucky couple who could win Cook County's first marriage license of 2023 along with some nice gifts.

The Cook County Clerk's Office is accepting applications through Monday.

The winning couple will exchange vows on Monday, Jan. 3.

They will also win steaks and lobster tails from Whittingham meats, sparkling wine, a wedding dance lesson, wedding flowers, and more.

To apply go to cookcountyclerk.com/firstmarriage.

