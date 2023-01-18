Chicago First Alert Weather: We get wet

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The storm center near Kansas City is tracking northeast, headed for the Quad Cities.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, this track will favor more of a rain event for us. Rain arrives later Wednesday, beginning in the southwest counties between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

Rain will increase tonight. Wet snow showers may mix into the picture near the Wisconsin line.

As the system passes overhead tomorrow, we can expect a foggy start with a few dry hours in the morning. Then rain and possibly a few snow showers after lunch.

TONIGHT: RAIN & FOG. LOW 35.

THURSDAY: RAIN LIKELY. HIGH 43.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. HIGH 34