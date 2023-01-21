Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Weekend snow

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow this weekend
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow this weekend 02:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies Friday night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it'll be mainly cloudy for Saturday with highs in the mid 30s. 

A storm system will move in from the southwest allowing for increasing snow chances Saturday evening though the early morning hours of Sunday. 

Snow showers become more isolated by the afternoon on Sunday with highs in the mid 30s. Snowfall amounts will be between one to two inches, with a few isolated pockets of three inches. 

Some slick travel is possible Sunday morning. 

Mainly dry Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Snow chances return by Wednesday morning. There's a chance for multiple inches of snowfall with this system, something we'll monitor in the days ahead as new data comes in.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Low 29°

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy skies, with snow chances increasing in the evening. High 35°

SUNDAY: Morning snow showers likely, then isolated areas of snow in the afternoon. High 34°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 6:39 PM

