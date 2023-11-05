Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Warming trend continues, Dense Fog Advisory in effect

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dense Fog Advisory in effect
Chicago First Alert Weather: Dense Fog Advisory in effect 02:03

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another pleasant fall day for Sunday as the warming trend continues. Also, if you haven't already, set your clocks back an hour for Daylight saving time. 

5-panel-daypart-today-58.png
CBS News Chicago

The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Chicago until 10 a.m.

highs-today-adi-63.png
CBS News Chicago

Some showers return on Monday, but the chances aren't very high.

highs-tomorrow-adi-14.png
CBS News Chicago

Temperatures stay mild (for November) for most of the week. Wednesday brings another chance of showers.  

Today:

Partly cloudy. High 59.

Tonight:

Mostly Cloudy. Low 51.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High 68.

7-day-forecast-am-60.png
CBS News Chicago
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on November 5, 2023 / 6:26 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.