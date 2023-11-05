First Alert Weather: Warming trend continues, Dense Fog Advisory in effect

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dense Fog Advisory in effect

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another pleasant fall day for Sunday as the warming trend continues. Also, if you haven't already, set your clocks back an hour for Daylight saving time.

The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Chicago until 10 a.m.

Some showers return on Monday, but the chances aren't very high.

Temperatures stay mild (for November) for most of the week. Wednesday brings another chance of showers.

Today:

Partly cloudy. High 59.

Tonight:

Mostly Cloudy. Low 51.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High 68.

