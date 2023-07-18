Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine for days

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Walking on sunshine
Chicago First Alert Weather: Walking on sunshine 02:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bit of a drier pattern than last week. But the humidity and rain chances return Thursday, and we will likely heat up to the upper 80s by then.

skycast-tonight.png
CBS


According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Gerard Jebaily, some scattered rain and thunderstorms are set to arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. 

skycast-tomorrow.png
CBS
futurecast-graf-temperatures-city1.png
CBS

Then, a couple of dry days (Friday and Saturday) until another chance Sunday and Monday.

futurecast-graf-temperatures-city.png
CBS


TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND COMFORTABLE  LOW:63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARMER. COOLER LAKESIDE. HIGH:87

THURSDAY: A CHANCE FOR A FEW MAINLY AM SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY. HIGH: 89

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 1:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.