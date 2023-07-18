Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine for days

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bit of a drier pattern than last week. But the humidity and rain chances return Thursday, and we will likely heat up to the upper 80s by then.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Gerard Jebaily, some scattered rain and thunderstorms are set to arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Then, a couple of dry days (Friday and Saturday) until another chance Sunday and Monday.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND COMFORTABLE LOW:63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARMER. COOLER LAKESIDE. HIGH:87

THURSDAY: A CHANCE FOR A FEW MAINLY AM SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY. HIGH: 89

