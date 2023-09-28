Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and warm weekend

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny weekend ahead
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny weekend ahead 02:00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As a ridge of high pressure builds across our region, skies will clear as we reach for the weekend. 

3-panel-daypart-next-12-hours.png
CBS
lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS
mk-surface-map.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, some fog is possible Thursday night and early clouds Friday. 

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

Skies will clear throughout the day. 

bar-graph-tomorrow-left-interactive-pop.png
CBS

Sunny & warm all weekend.

sat.png
CBS
sun.png
CBS

TONIGHT: PATCHY FOG. LOW 59.

FRIDAY: AM CLOUDS/PM SUN. HIGH 75.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 80.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 82.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on September 28, 2023 / 3:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.