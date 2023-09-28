Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and warm weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As a ridge of high pressure builds across our region, skies will clear as we reach for the weekend.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, some fog is possible Thursday night and early clouds Friday.
Skies will clear throughout the day.
Sunny & warm all weekend.
TONIGHT: PATCHY FOG. LOW 59.
FRIDAY: AM CLOUDS/PM SUN. HIGH 75.
SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 80.
SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 82.
