Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and warm weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As a ridge of high pressure builds across our region, skies will clear as we reach for the weekend.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, some fog is possible Thursday night and early clouds Friday.

Skies will clear throughout the day.

Sunny & warm all weekend.

TONIGHT: PATCHY FOG. LOW 59.

FRIDAY: AM CLOUDS/PM SUN. HIGH 75.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 80.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 82.

