Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny start to the week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The dry and quiet pattern continues as high pressure remains in control.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, on Wednesday morning, a cold front will move through opening the door for a cooler airmass and a gusty northeast wind off the lake.
A warming trend builds into the long holiday weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 58.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 83.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. High 63.
