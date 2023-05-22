Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny start to the week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The dry and quiet pattern continues as high pressure remains in control.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, on Wednesday morning, a cold front will move through opening the door for a cooler airmass and a gusty northeast wind off the lake.

A warming trend builds into the long holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 58.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 83.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. High 63.

