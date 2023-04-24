Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of showers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak system may touch off a few showers Monday night and through Tuesday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there will be a cool breeze continues off the chilly lake.

For the middle of the week, a ridge of high pressure parks overhead clearing the sky.

It's short-lived though as another sluggish rain maker parks over our region for the upcoming weekend.

TONIGHT: Shower chance. Low 40.

TUESDAY: Another chance of a shower. High 48.

WEDNESDAY: Full sun. High 55.

