Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of showers

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak system may touch off a few showers Monday night and through Tuesday.

According to CBS 2  meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, there will be a cool breeze continues off the chilly lake.

For the middle of the week, a ridge of high pressure parks overhead clearing the sky. 

It's short-lived though as another sluggish rain maker parks over our region for the upcoming weekend.

TONIGHT: Shower chance. Low 40.

TUESDAY: Another chance of a shower. High 48.

WEDNESDAY: Full sun. High 55.

Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 1:53 PM

