Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers for Thursday

By CBS Chicago Team, Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We will remain in a semi-unsettled pattern which will mean less than ideal conditions for the remainder of the week with some slight improvement into the weekend. 

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Gerard Jebaily, there will be mostly cloudy skies and rain chances will linger although it will not be guaranteed, and rain totals will not amount to more than a couple tenths of an inch over the next five days.

The weekend does look a bit drier than the rest but a stray light/moderate shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will remain comfortably warm until next week after a front drops our temperatures down to the low 70s. 

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND MILD LOW 63

THURSDAY:  CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY IN THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. HIGH 77 CHANCES OF RAIN 40%

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A 30% CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGH 79

CBS Chicago Team
First published on September 20, 2023 / 4:14 PM

