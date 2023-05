First Alert Weather: Roller coaster temps for the workweek

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weather disturbance will pass well south of the Chicago area Monday night.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, wee will be close enough for the cloud shield to reach us, but probably not the rain.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 53.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 63.

