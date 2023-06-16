Chicago First Alert Weather: Fantastic weekend ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A blocking ridge of high pressure will set up across our region keeping conditions dry with light wind flow.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, with daytime heating, a light lake breeze will develop each day.

Wildfire smoke drifts our way creating a hazy sky at times.

Warming trend through the next several days.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 55.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 80.

FATHER'S DAY: MIXED SKIES. HIGH 83.

