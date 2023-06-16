Chicago First Alert Weather: Fantastic weekend ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A blocking ridge of high pressure will set up across our region keeping conditions dry with light wind flow.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, with daytime heating, a light lake breeze will develop each day.
Wildfire smoke drifts our way creating a hazy sky at times.
Warming trend through the next several days.
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 55.
SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 80.
FATHER'S DAY: MIXED SKIES. HIGH 83.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.