Chicago First Alert Weather: Fantastic weekend ahead

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A blocking ridge of high pressure will set up across our region keeping conditions dry with light wind flow. 

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, with daytime heating, a light lake breeze will develop each day.

Wildfire smoke drifts our way creating a hazy sky at times. 

Warming trend through the next several days.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 55.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 80.

FATHER'S DAY: MIXED SKIES. HIGH 83.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 2:03 PM

