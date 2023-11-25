Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly day ahead with colder-than-normal temps
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bundle up as the next few days will feature colder-than-normal temps with snow showers on Sunday.
Blustery and cold to start the work week. Highs move from near 30 on Monday, to the 40s by Wednesday, then to the mid-40s by Friday, when a chance of showers returns.
Today:
Mostly cloudy. Chance of PM flurries. High 38.
Tonight:
Snow showers before sunrise. Low 29.
Tomorrow:
Snow showers are likely, especially in the morning. Around an inch of accumulation, with isolated 2". High 36.
