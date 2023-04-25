Chicago First Alert Weather: Very cold night
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be clear and cold Tuesday night with frost likely and there's a Freeze Warning for all areas in dark purple. Blue areas are for a Frost Advisory.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a Freeze Watch covers the western and northern counties where lows may drop into the upper 20s.
High pressure gives us sunny skies the next couple of days.
Still expecting a sluggish upper-level system to park across the Great Lakes this weekend sending showers and chilly air our way.
TONIGHT: CLEAR & CHILLY. LOW 34.
WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 52.
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 65.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.