Chicago First Alert Weather: Very cold night

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be clear and cold Tuesday night with frost likely and there's a Freeze Warning for all areas in dark purple. Blue areas are for a Frost Advisory. 

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a Freeze Watch covers the western and northern counties where lows may drop into the upper 20s.

High pressure gives us sunny skies the next couple of days.

Still expecting a sluggish upper-level system to park across the Great Lakes this weekend sending showers and chilly air our way.

TONIGHT: CLEAR & CHILLY. LOW 34.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 52.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 65.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 1:19 PM

