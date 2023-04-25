Chicago First Alert Weather: Very cold night

Chicago First Alert Weather: Keep the umbrella handy

Chicago First Alert Weather: Keep the umbrella handy

Chicago First Alert Weather: Keep the umbrella handy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be clear and cold Tuesday night with frost likely and there's a Freeze Warning for all areas in dark purple. Blue areas are for a Frost Advisory.

CBS

CBS

CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a Freeze Watch covers the western and northern counties where lows may drop into the upper 20s.

CBS

High pressure gives us sunny skies the next couple of days.

CBS

Still expecting a sluggish upper-level system to park across the Great Lakes this weekend sending showers and chilly air our way.

CBS

TONIGHT: CLEAR & CHILLY. LOW 34.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 52.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 65.

CBS