Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold but sunny on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For Monday evening, expect a few passing flurries, with light snow showers in Northwest Indiana.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, overnight, skies will slowly clear. Cold tonight with lows around 20 degrees and wind chills in the low teens.

Sunny skies for Tuesday, but it will be chilly. Highs will be in the mid 30s, with low 30s expected near the lakeshore.

Southerly winds will boost highs back to near 50 degrees for Wednesday.

Thursday will be our next chance for rain, with light rain in the afternoon then more steady moderate showers for Thursday evening. Lingering moisture and colder air will allow for a chance of a rain and snow mix on Friday.

Some light snow showers will be possible on Saturday.

Rainfall this week will range from a quarter of an inch to as much as three quarters of an inch.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of flurries this evening. Low 20°, with wind chills in the low teens

TUESDAY: Sunny skies and cold. High 37°, but low 30s near the lake.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. High 50°

