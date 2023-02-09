Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies return

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A chance for scattered rain and wet snow Thursday evening, then mainly dry and cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, Friday will start off cloudy, then expect a clearing sky by mid-morning. Highs will be cooler in the low 30s.

A breezy northwest wind will make it feel a bit cooler. Sunny skies and a southerly wind will boost highs to the low to mid 40s on Saturday. Sunday will feature highs in the upper 40s.

Mild for much of next week with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A chance for showers on Tuesday, then a rain and snow mix for Thursday of next week.

TONIGHT: Evening rain and snow, then cloudy overnight. Low 29°

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sunshine. High 34°

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. High 45°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 48°

