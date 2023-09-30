First Alert Weather: Clear skies, warmer temps throughout the weekend

First Alert Weather: Stretch of clear skies, warmer temps ahead

First Alert Weather: Stretch of clear skies, warmer temps ahead

First Alert Weather: Stretch of clear skies, warmer temps ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready for blue skies and warm temperatures! We're headed for a beautiful warm weekend and even warmer early next week.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Dry and warm with highs staying in the 80s through Wednesday. A cold front arrives Thursday, and while it brings a slight chance of showers, the bigger effect will be cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.

Today:

Sunny. High 82.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Isolated patchy fog. Low 62.

Tomorrow:

Sunny. High 84.

CBS News Chicago