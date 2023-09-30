Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Clear skies, warmer temps throughout the weekend

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready for blue skies and warm temperatures! We're headed for a beautiful warm weekend and even warmer early next week.

Dry and warm with highs staying in the 80s through Wednesday. A cold front arrives Thursday, and while it brings a slight chance of showers, the bigger effect will be cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.  

Today:

Sunny. High 82.

Tonight:

Mostly clear. Isolated patchy fog. Low 62.

Tomorrow:

Sunny. High 84.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on September 30, 2023 / 6:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

