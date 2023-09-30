First Alert Weather: Clear skies, warmer temps throughout the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Get ready for blue skies and warm temperatures! We're headed for a beautiful warm weekend and even warmer early next week.
Dry and warm with highs staying in the 80s through Wednesday. A cold front arrives Thursday, and while it brings a slight chance of showers, the bigger effect will be cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.
Today:
Sunny. High 82.
Tonight:
Mostly clear. Isolated patchy fog. Low 62.
Tomorrow:
Sunny. High 84.
