Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Air Quality Alert through Wednesday

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Dry week before rainy weekend
First Alert Weather: Dry week before rainy weekend 02:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer begins Wednesday at 9:58 a.m.

cbsn-2023.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, high pressure is locked across the Great Lakes, sending a northeast flow our way. 

bar-graph-next-12-hrs-left-interactive-feels-like.png
CBS

Our pattern stays dry with temperatures running cooler lakeside the next few days. 

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

The next rain chance arrives for the second half of the weekend, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

The normal high temperature is 82 degrees. Lake Michigan water temperature is 66 degrees.

wind.png
CBS

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 65.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 85. COOLER LAKESIDE.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 82. COOLER LAKESIDE.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 1:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.