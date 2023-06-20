Chicago First Alert Weather: Air Quality Alert through Wednesday

First Alert Weather: Dry week before rainy weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer begins Wednesday at 9:58 a.m.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, high pressure is locked across the Great Lakes, sending a northeast flow our way.

Our pattern stays dry with temperatures running cooler lakeside the next few days.

The next rain chance arrives for the second half of the weekend, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

The normal high temperature is 82 degrees. Lake Michigan water temperature is 66 degrees.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 65.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 85. COOLER LAKESIDE.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 82. COOLER LAKESIDE.

