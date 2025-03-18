Fireworks erupt at meeting on planned quantum computing campus at old South Chicago steel mill site

A gathering of neighbors on Chicago's South Side turned fiery Tuesday night, as they call for answers on a big new development planned for a huge swath of vacant land on the lakefront.

The land, adjacent to the South Chicago neighborhood, was once home to the US Steel South Works plant. But the plant closed in 1992, and the site has sat empty ever since despite various plans to redevelop it over the years — and a music festival staged by the Dave Matthews Band in 2011.

Now, construction is set to come to the site at last to turn it into a quantum computing campus — and neighbors are worried about what that construction could release into the environment.

For South Chicago residents to have their voices heard on a project so near and dear to their homes, dozens showed up to Bowen High School, 2710 E. 89th St.

The project at the center of the contentious meeting is the new Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park, which gained the support of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson last year.

The new development will go up on the old South Works site where Lake Michigan meets the Calumet River.

"How are you going to deal with the contaminated land?" said one resident, Valentina.

Residents say the area could have toxic chemicals.

"It's important that there's an NFR [a No Further Remediation letter] for the site that gives us confidence about the buildability of the site," added Chicago Director of Economic Development Tom Anderson, "but I recognize that doesn't provide safety for the community, and that doesn't assure that there is absolutely no contamination."

Other concerns brought up were jobs, housing costs, and displacement.

Contractors say they plan to build some apartments.

"180 units isn't going to solve all the issues around housing. It's not going to address potential displacement," Anderson said, "but it is a big start."

Some people who grew up in South Chicago are supportive of the new campus, and believe it could revitalize the area.

"Once the mills left here, we were in big trouble. People lost their jobs. The neighborhood went down," said Thomas Sadzak of the East Side Chamber of Commerce, "and we need to get some development back here."

A spokesperson for the Illinois Quantum & Microelectronics Park issued this statement expressing confidence in the project:

"Since the Illinois Quantum & Microelectronics Park was announced last summer, the team and its partners have led a community engagement process to ensure South Chicago residents are heard and their questions addressed through dozens of meetings attended by hundreds of participants in coordination with local business, advocacy and community-based organizations. This is a historic opportunity for our city and state to become a global leader in a transformative technology that will bring significant investment and jobs, while developing a site that the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has established meets the agency's requirements for the most stringent site-specific cleanup standards. We're confident in developer Related Midwest, who has experience working on large and complex projects, to immediately address and remediate anything identified during construction."

Developer Related Midwest also issued a statement about the overall project, which goes by its street address of 8080 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr.:

"As one of Chicago's most active developers, Related Midwest has been investing in Chicago's neighborhoods for nearly four decades, leading some of the city's most ambitious and transformational real estate projects. Our commitment to job creation, workforce development, and community engagement has been the cornerstone of our approach, ensuring each project delivers meaningful impact. "Our vision for the IQMP and 8080 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive is rooted in our dedication to South Chicago and adjacent neighborhoods, aiming to catalyze sustainable growth and investment for future generations. "We're initiating the development with the IQMP parcel, and will enroll the entire site in the IEPA's Site Remediation Program (SRP) to ensure full compliance with all environmental regulations and obtain updated No Further Remediation letters. In partnership with IEPA officials, we will conduct any further remediation that's required as we proceed with subsequent phases of the 8080 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive master plan. "We've engaged in extensive dialogue with local stakeholders through public meetings and ongoing outreach. We're dedicated to addressing all concerns, from housing affordability to environmental sustainability, ensuring this development benefits the entire community. "Our goal is to revitalize this area into a vibrant, sustainable development that enhances the neighborhood and creates long-term value."