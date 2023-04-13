Watch CBS News
Firefighters to undergo second day of high-rise fire training

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of firefighters will get a second day of intense training that could help save lives.

Nearly 20 fire departments from northern Illinois trained with a real fire burning in a high-rise building at the old Allstate corporate campus in Glenview.

Instructors from the Illinois Fire Service Institute led the firefighters through several scenarios.

For many of the firefighters, this was the first time they'd ever experienced fighting a high-rise fire.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 8:30 AM

