Firefighters put out fire in commercial building on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire at a commercial building on Chicago's Northwest Side brought a large response from the Chicago Fire Department Sunday afternoon.
It started around 3:40 p.m. in the Dunning neighborhood near Irving Park Road and Nashville Avenue.
The building has partially collapsed, fire officials said.
CFD had the fire out just before 4 p.m.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
This is a developing story.
