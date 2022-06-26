Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters put out fire in commercial building on Chicago's Northwest Side

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire at a commercial building on Chicago's Northwest Side brought a large response from the Chicago Fire Department Sunday afternoon. 

It started around 3:40 p.m. in the Dunning neighborhood near Irving Park Road and Nashville Avenue. 

The building has partially collapsed, fire officials said. 

CFD had the fire out just before 4 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on June 26, 2022 / 4:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.